By BERNARDINE MUTANU

A sizable majority of Kenyans say the country is headed in the wrong direction under President Uhuru Kenyatta, according to an Infotrak survey taken last week.

Unemployment, high cost of living and corruption were the top three concerns for respondents, Infotrak said on Sunday.

Only 34 percent of respondents said Kenya is headed in the right direction. By contrast, 48 percent believe the country is on the wrong track.