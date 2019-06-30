  1. Home
Majority of Kenyans think country is on wrong track: Poll

Sunday June 30 2019

Nairobi skyline

The Nairobi skyline on May 14, 2015. An Infotrak opinion poll has shown that jobs, corruption and cost of living are the major concerns facing Kenyans. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By BERNARDINE MUTANU
A sizable majority of Kenyans say the country is headed in the wrong direction under President Uhuru Kenyatta, according to an Infotrak survey taken last week.

Unemployment, high cost of living and corruption were the top three concerns for respondents, Infotrak said on Sunday. 

Only 34 percent of respondents said Kenya is headed in the right direction. By contrast, 48 percent believe the country is on the wrong track.

