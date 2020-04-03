By NATION REPORTER

Coronavirus cases in Kenya stand at 122 after 12 more people tested positive.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said in a briefing Friday that the patients are 11 Kenyans and a Somali citizen.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that a six-year-old has died from the virus. She said the young patient was at the Kenyatta National Hospital had an underlying health condition.

As of Friday 1,433 people at quarantine facilities had been tested for Covid-19, Dr Mwangangi.