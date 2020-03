By NASIBO KABALE

Kenya has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the national tally to 31.

In a briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi the latest cases are all Kenyans and close contacts of previous reported cases.

Dr Mwangangi said 906 persons have been traced and are being monitored and that 18 of them at the Mbagathi Hospital.