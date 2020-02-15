Kericho diocese gets new bishop

Bishop Rotich resigned from the military in 2016 at the age of 55 having attained the rank of a Colonel — the highest level a serving cleric can attain at the military.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Bishop Alfred Kipkoech Rotich was on Saturday installed as the new head of the Kericho Catholic Diocese.

Archbishop Martin Kivuva, the head of Mombasa Archdiocese presided over the ceremony at Kericho Teachers Training College playgrounds.

Leaders including, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary nominee Betty Maina, Simon Chelugui, governors Paul Chepkwony (Kericho), Hillary Barchok (Bomet), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and a host of MPs are attended the event.

Bishop Rotich, a former military chaplain, was appointed to head the Kericho diocese by Pope Francis on December 14, 2019.

The communication was made by the Pope's representative in Kenya Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

"Bishop Rotich replaces Emmanuel Okombo who has retired after attaining 75 years of age, the official retirement age for Bishops" stated Archbishop Megen while making the announcement at the time.

He becomes the third Bishop of Kericho Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Rotich resigned from the military in 2016 at the age of 55 having attained the rank of a Colonel — the highest level a serving cleric can attain at the military.

He was born in July 1957 in Tegat village, Bomet county.