Keroche Breweries owners face arrest over tax evasion - Daily Nation
Keroche Breweries owners face arrest over tax evasion

Wednesday August 21 2019

Tabitha Karanja

Keroche Breweries chief executive officer Tabitha Karanja during a past event. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

Police were Wednesday evening looking for the owners of Keroche Breweries after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Noordin Haji, ordered their arrest on claims of tax evasion amounting to more than Sh14 billion by the beer company.

Keroche chief executive Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja, who is the chairman of the company, are accused of evading Sh14.4 billion tax.

After perusing their files, the DPP said he was convinced there was sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with 10 counts of tax evasion.