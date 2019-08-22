Owner of alcohol giant Keroche Industries Ltd Tabitha Karanja has been arrested in Naivasha after the brewer was accused of Sh14 billion tax evasion.

Ms Karanja was held alongside other officials at the firm after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji Wednesday ordered their detention.

Detectives spent the day at the brewery’s entrance on Wednesday waiting to effect the arrest order but the gates remained locked.

Ms Karanja is believed to have remained holed up in her office for more than 14 hours.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Ms Karanja, who is also the chief executive, said the order of her arrest took her by surprise and that she only learnt about it through social media.

Sounding exhausted, she admitted having spent the night in the office as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) kept vigil outside the factory.