By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

Owners of alcohol brewing giant Keroche Industries Ltd were on Friday released on cash bail.

A Nairobi court ordered Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja to pay Sh10 million cash bail and her husband Joseph, who is the chairman of the beer company, Sh5 million.

The court ordered them to deposit Sh15 million in seven days failure to which directors apart from the chairman will be arrested.