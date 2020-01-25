By VICTOR RABALLA

Candidates eyeing presidency of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) on Friday said they were committed to rekindling its vibrancy so it can perform more meaningful roles.

Vice President Harriette Chiggai, council member Maria Mbeneka, Nairobi chairman Charles Kanjama and lawyer Nelson Havi spoke during a debate at Kisumu’s Acacia Premier Hotel.

The debate was part of preparations for the election on February 27, that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will conduct.

CRITICAL ISSUES

The contestants regretted that the society, whose President Allen Gichuhi has served a two-year term, has failed to take a position on critical issues in the country.

Mr Havi said the LSK's leaders have not strongly defended the Judiciary against manipulation through budget cuts.

The lawyer added, "It is unfortunate that a section of council members started fighting immediately after getting into office as they prepared themselves to take over the leadership at the expense of serving their members and Kenyans in general."

He noted the need for a strong, more united LSK that is not subject to State manipulation.

KEY PLEDGES

Ms Chiggai said she will push for establishment of an insurance company for lawyers so they can generate an income for the society.

Ms Mbeneka reiterated that she will advocate for use of technology to speed up delivery of practising certificates.

“I pledge that I will ensure all bills of Parliament and government policies are critically assessed and brought to the attention of members before enactment,” she said.

Mr Kanjama, while noting that some laws undermine the legal profession, said he will challenge them at the courts.