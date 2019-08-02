By SIMON CIURI

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Friday is critical for Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu as the court rules on his application seeking to review bail terms.

Mr Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u and six others facing fraud charges over irregular tender worth Sh588 million, secured their release Thursday.

The court will determine whether it can reduce his bail terms and lessen some of the orders, including that Mr Waititu cannot set foot in his office.

Two other accused persons — Mr Luka Mwangi, who was ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh15 million to secure his release, and Mr Charles Chege — were still at the Industrial Area Remand prison.

STANDOFF

Meanwhile, a stand-off is brewing in Kiambu, pitting allies of deputy governor James Nyoro against those of Mr Waititu over the running of county affairs, particularly as regards the chairing of Cabinet meetings.

Mr Nyoro temporarily took over the reigns on Monday.

Thursday, Youth Affairs, Sport and Communication Affairs executive Karungo wa Thangw’a, who is a close ally of Mr Waititu, said the court only barred the governor from conducting county affairs at its headquarters.

He said Mr Waititu will be chairing a meeting with county executives either later this week or early next week, but did not divulge details of the location.

“The meetings that the acting governor has been chairing do not qualify to be called official Cabinet meetings. There are structures for a Cabinet meeting. They are only called by the county secretary on orders from the chairman, who in this case is the governor,” said Mr Thangw’a.

“We are deliberating on when to have our formal Cabinet meeting outside the county headquarters as the court ruled and it will be headed by Governor Ferdinand Waititu.”

CONTROVERSIAL PREACHER

Mr Thangw’a added that Mr Nyoro cannot purport to be clean yet he invited controversial businessman-cum-bishop David Ngare Kariuki aka Gakuyo to conclude his first press briefing with prayers. The ‘cleric’ is at the centre of investigations by the Director of Criminal Investigations. Mr Gakuyo allegedly swindled investors of Sh1 billion through Gakuyo Real Estate and Ekeza Sacco firms.

Contacted, Mr Waititu said: “I am not ready to talk now. Can we talk tomorrow?” County commissioner Wilson Wanyanga said Mr Waititu’s sympathisers may want to cause chaos at the county headquarters.

“However, we have made necessary security arrangements,” he said. Even as this happens, Biashara MCA Elijah Njoroge said he will be filing a motion to impeach the governor.