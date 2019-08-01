By MARY WAMBUI

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is facing corruption charges over Sh588 million irregular road tender, on Thursday morning walked to temporary freedom.

Mr Waititu was set free after paying Sh15 million bail even as his application seeking a review of his release terms will be heard Friday.

He had spent four nights at the Industrial Area Remand Prison in the capital Nairobi.

His lawyers said the bail was paid on Wednesday evening but approved on Thursday morning after source of the money was declared and accepted by the bank.

WIFE

His freedom came a day after his wife Susan Wangari, who is charged alongside him and a host of county officials, was released from the Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

She was freed after paying her Sh4 million bond and surrendering her passport.

The two had been charged alongside senior county government officials who awarded the tender. Two directors of the company that won the tender to construct the roads have also been charged.

The case will be mentioned on August 26.

