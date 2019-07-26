Kibra MP Ken Okoth dies aged 41
Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth died at The Nairobi Hospital on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer.
Mr Okoth's brother Imran Okoth said that the legislator was admitted at the hospital on Thursday where he was put on life support machines after his condition deteriorated.
His body was moved to Lee Funeral Home
Earlier this year, Mr Okoth, 41, revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer.
He travelled to Europe soon after where he was receiving treatment for five months.
For over a year before his diagnosis, Mr Okoth said he had symptoms of ulcers, and sometimes of bacterial infections, for which he was treated. At some point, he was even given medication to manage stress.
By the time his doctors ordered advanced scans, the disease was already in stage four.
Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum (parts of the large intestine).
Its symptoms depend on the size and location of the condition. Some common symptoms include changes in bowel habits, changes in stool consistency, blood in the stool and abdominal discomfort.