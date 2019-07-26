By BERNARDINE MUTANU

More by this Author

By JOEL ODIDI

More by this Author

Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth died at The Nairobi Hospital on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer.

Mr Okoth's brother Imran Okoth said that the legislator was admitted at the hospital on Thursday where he was put on life support machines after his condition deteriorated.

His body was moved to Lee Funeral Home

Earlier this year, Mr Okoth, 41, revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced colorectal cancer.

He travelled to Europe soon after where he was receiving treatment for five months.

For over a year before his diagnosis, Mr Okoth said he had symptoms of ulcers, and sometimes of bacterial infections, for which he was treated. At some point, he was even given medication to manage stress.

Related Stories Cancer warrior Kibra MP returns home

Kibra residents mourn their leader Ken Okoth at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on July 26, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By the time his doctors ordered advanced scans, the disease was already in stage four.

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum (parts of the large intestine).