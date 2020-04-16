By PHILIP MUYANGA

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been released on Sh200,000 cash bail or an alternative of Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

A Mombasa court on Thursday morning also ordered him to deposit his passport.

Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka warned the accused not to contact any witnesses upon his release.

Mr Saburi has been charged with wilfully exposing himself in public while suffering from an infectious disease without taking proper precautions, contrary to the Public Health Act.

He allegedly between March 6 and March 22, within Kilifi while suffering from Covid-19, wilfully and unlawfully without taking any precautions exposed himself to members of the public.

