alexa Police lob teargas at MPs demanding Kuria's release - Daily Nation
Police lob teargas at MPs demanding Kuria's release

Friday January 10 2020

Ruto with Nyoro and Kuria

Deputy President William Ruto (left) chats with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro (centre) and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during an Akorino church service in Thika, Kiambu County. Mr Kuria has been accused of assault. PHOTO | CHARLES KIMANI | DPPS 

WANJOHI GITHAE
By WANJOHI GITHAE
Police have used teargas to disperse MPs who were addressing the media at Kilimani Police Station, where Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is being detained following an assault claim against him.

"We are now back to dark days of Moi. Police have ignored court orders apparently waiting for orders from above. Now they are lobbing teargas at night on unarmed peaceful MPs and members of public," Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro says.

Mr Kuria was arrested Friday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman at Royal Media studios on December 8, 2019.

A woman named Joyce Wanja made the claim and said she wants help from Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Ms Wanja says she is not able to afford a lawyer.