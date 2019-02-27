Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos was among the first people to question Mr Kimosop’s leadership style, accusing him of failing to consult locals before initiating key projects.

His appointment as KVDA boss thrust him into the limelight, especially because of the radical changes he instituted.

By BARNABAS BII

By STANLEY KIMUGE

Kerio Valley Development Authority Managing Director David Kimosop has been at the helm of the agency for six years — a period that has been marked by one controversy after another.

The plan for the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo-Marakwet County was drawn much earlier, but Mr Kimosop insisted on its implementation, though the project was all set for abandonment when its viability was questioned.

CHANGES

The 55-year-old joined KVDA in 2012.

He was tasked with initiating key projects in the arid basin that covers Baringo, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Samburu counties.

Before joining KVDA, the Business Management graduate from the University of Nairobi and holder of a Master of Business Management degree from Moi University, worked in the internal audit department at KCB, scaling the ranks to head it.

Born in Arror, he attended Kapsakom Primary School before joining St Patrick’s High School, Iten.

At one point, Mr Kimosop was the World Vision North Rift Regional coordinator.

300 WORKERS

Last year, Mr Kimosop faced the wrath of leaders when he dismissed more than 300 KVDA workers. He said the action was necessary if the authority was to remain in business.

Other governors in the North Rift Economic Block (Noreb) have often accused KVDA under Mr Kimosop of being a stumbling block to development.

Governors Josphat Nanok (Turkana), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) say KVDA's functions should be transferred to Noreb – arguing it has failed to initiate meaningful projects despite receiving funds from the government.

However, Mr Kimosop insists KVDA has initiated and implemented many irrigation projects and promoted peace in the restive valley.

Mr Kimosop is credited with the ongoing construction of a mango processing factory in Tot in Elgeyo-Marakwet, the expansion of Wei Wei irrigation scheme in West Pokot, Napuu water project in Turkana and a honey processing plant and animal breeding in Baringo.

He also facilitated the completion of second wing of the landmark KVDA headquarters in Eldoret that had stalled for years.