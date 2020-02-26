By NATION REPORTER

A post-mortem examination on Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei shows the 33-year-old died from a single gunshot wound.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said Kenei, who was found dead in his house in Imara Daima, Nairobi, died a day or two before his body was discovered.

According to the pathologist, the gunshot wound was a “contact type,” meaning firearm was pressed directly against the spot where the bullet entered.

Initial police reports indicated that Kenei, a sergeant attached to Deputy President William Ruto's office, had committed suicide.

However, additional evidence gathered by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives who had camped at his home collecting the deceased’s personal belongings, swabs and other evidence has cast doubts on the suicide angle.

Already, detectives have established that the suicide note next to the officer's body was not in his handwriting.

On Friday, the deceased’s family requested police to ensure that a comprehensive probe is conducted so that they can know what truly killed their son.

Kenei's death is the latest twist in the ongoing Sh40 billion fake arms deal investigation involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others.

Mr Echesa is accused of duping Eco-Advanced Technologies that he would assist them secure an arms tender at the Ministry of Defence during which he allegedly pocketed Sh11.5 million as a consultancy fee.

Sgt Kemei was one of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) officers on duty at DP Ruto’s Harambee House Annex offices when the ex-CS and two foreigners visited to discuss details of the fake tender.

On February 17, Mr Echesa and his co-accused -- Daniel Otieno Omondi, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya and Clifford Okoth -- pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of fraud-related charges at the Milimani law courts.