The body of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei will be ferried for viewing at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru County tomorrow, ahead of his burial on Saturday at his Chemasisi home in Lower Solai, the family has said.

His family and friends, who met at a hotel in Nakuru on Tuesday evening, reached a unanimous resolve to have his remains viewed at the funeral home on Thursday.

This comes as police continue to unravel the mystery surrounding his death after it emerged that his killers made every effort to cover their tracks.

Detectives told the Nation on Tuesday that the murder was “well-managed” after they discovered that the data on Kenei’s phone was flushed out, making it difficult to trace the people he last spoke to before he was killed.

Also deleted were his social media accounts -- Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram.

Evidence has shown that the suicide note found in his house at Imara Daima estate did not bear his handwriting.

The note said “Call my cousin Ben and brother”, but detectives have since established that Mr Kenei had not been in touch with the two relatives.

“Everything was well planned to make it appear like suicide, such as sending money to his family and leaving behind a suicide note. This is a clear case of murder,” a detective told the Nation.

On Tuesday, sleuths left for Nakuru to interrogate the family and other persons of interest.

Last Thursday, the Chief Government Pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor, said the officer died in his house in Villa Franca Estate, Imara Daima.

“From what we have seen, we think this house was the primary scene where everything happened,” said Dr Oduor, without divulging further details.

The post-mortem revealed that he died from a single gunshot wound.

Detectives, however, are yet to confirm if any suspects have been arrested.

The mystery surrounding Mr Kenei’s death has put his burial arrangements in limbo.

Traditionally, an officer who commits suicide is not entitled to a gun salute and other honours.

There are two burial committees in his Chemasisi Village in Solai, Nakuru County.