Mr Gesore also ordered that the accused be given back their cash bails in case they deposited any.

He further stated that the prosecution had also initiated the withdrawal of the case following its delay.

By ANGELINE OCHIENG

Former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga, Senator Fred Outa and Kondele MCA Joachim Oketch got a reprieve Thursday after a Kisumu court dismissed a case in which they were charged with destroying election materials in 2017.

The three were charged alongside Mr Charles Ogolla and Mr Constance Ingutie with storming the electoral area designed by the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) without authority and destroying voting materials.

WITHDRAWAL

Kisumu Court Chief Magistrate Peter Gesore ruled that the hearing of the case, which was filed three years ago, had taken too long to kick off.

"I order the charges against the accused withdrawn and the accused set free," ruled the magistrate.

The accused were arrested and charged at a Kericho court in 2017. They were accused of entering Prosperity Building, an area designated for training of presiding officers in October 2017 without the authority of IEBC officers.