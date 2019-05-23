The two failed to honour a court ruling that they include their nephews on the inheritance list for property left behind by their late father Hesbone Shimei.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy have been found guilty of contempt.

In her ruling on October 11 last year, Justice Thripsisa Cherere revoked the administrative letters that placed Prof Nyong’o and Dr Nyagoy as the sole controllers of the estate and appointed one of the nephews, Mr Kenneth Okuthe, as a co-administrator of his grandfather's estate valued at more than Sh200 million.

The properties under contention include 100 acres of land in Miwani and flats on Jogoo Road in Nairobi. Others are parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu, Milimani estate and East Rata in Seme Sub-County in Kisumu.