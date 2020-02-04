By LENNY OTIENO

The Kisumu National Polytechnic has been closed indefinitely following student unrest.

In an internal memo from the institution’s Principal, Chanzu Lomolo, students were ordered to leave the institution within 30 minutes.

Mr Lomolo told Nation that there will be a council’s meeting on February 6 to chart the way forward after the Monday riots.

HIDDEN AGENDA

In a twist of events, he claimed that the riots were orchestrated by outsiders who had a hidden agenda against the institution.

“The notice that was going round notifying students on the demonstration was signed by individuals who are not even in office,” he said.

Mr Lomolo said that the supposed secretary-general who signed the notice was suspended last November due to indiscipline and is yet to appear before the senate.

Kisumu National Polytechnic students went on strike on Monday. Police were called in to disperse the rioting students who had converged near the Moi Stadium.

INCREASE OF FEES

According to a signed notice from the chairperson of Kisumu National Polytechnic Student Association, the students rioted over an alleged increase of fees and abuse of office by the institution’s management. The allegations have since been denied by the principal.