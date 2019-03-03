The airport workers told the Nation that the runway lights, which usually guide landing flights have not been functioning.

By VICTOR OTIENO

Flights to and from Kisumu International Airport have on Sunday been rescheduled after runway lights malfunctioned as facility grapples with poor drainage.

The airport workers told the Nation that the runway lights, which usually guide landing flights have not been functioning.

The situation, they said, did not start on Sunday but recurred for the most of the week.

Some of the stranded travellers said they had been told by airport workers to wait for communication on when flights will resume.

“It has been raining so we thought that was the problem. We have just been told by the workers that the runway lights are off and that we wait for official communication,” said Mr Mark Kendi, who was scheduled to fly back to Nairobi.

On Saturday evening, passenger flights were cancelled following heavy rains which led to the runway being water clogged.

The stranded passengers were booked into various hotels in Kisumu town but flew to Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.

Again on Sunday evening, it rained heavily making the runway inaccessible because of the water and malfunctioning lights.