But on Sunday, through the Kisumu Clergy Fellowship, the clerics appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the reopening of the houses of worship.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued the orders last month, saying such gatherings risked increasing infections.

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

A section of clergy in Kisumu have joined some of their counterparts across the country in appealing to the government to rescind its decision to ban congregations in churches.

The government banned gatherings in all places of worship in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 last month.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued the orders last month, saying such gatherings risked increasing infections.

But on Sunday, through the Kisumu Clergy Fellowship, the clerics appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the reopening of the houses of worship.

"The President during the national prayer day acknowledged the power of God that transcends science," they said in a joint statement read by Episcopal Church of Africa Archbishop Joshua Koyoo.

The clerics termed the pandemic as 'wrath of God against wickedness' called on the government to uphold the freedom of worship.

Advertisement

"The freedom of worship that is clearly outlined in our Constitution has been curtailed," read out the statement.

The men of cloth who acknowledged the gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic said in strict observance to Ministry of Health protocols, the church would employ a six-point strategy to avoid spread of virus while congregating.

"Encouraging congregants to avoid handshake and hugs, hand washing at the entrances, sanitising hands, and putting on face masks are some of the measures," they said.

They added, "We will ask them to observe at least 1.5 metres physical distancing and increase services as we minimise worship hours to regulate attendance."

As the clergy called for the lifting on the ban of church gatherings, counties are continuing to put in more efforts in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

This week, Vihiga County will begin fumigation of its 21 markets as it intensifies the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Wilber Ottichilo said. In Bomet, public health officers started screening people entering the county against coronavirus.

Ms Zaddy Chumo, the county chief officer in charge of public health, said three major entry points had been identified and manned by health officers.

In the last one week, 20 people who had been placed in self-isolation have been given a clean bill of health.

A guard at a facility in Nairobi which had been used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus suspects and a doctor who treated a child who died of the virus at Kenyatta National Hospital are among 22 people who have been placed in isolation in Bomet County.

In Kakamega, County Woman Rep Elsie Muhanda launched a Sh1 million campaign to fight the spread of coronavirus in the county.

Through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) emergency kitty, the MP has purchased 30,000 masks, hand washing soap, plus sanitisers to distribute across the county to enable residents comply with the government directives to fight the Covid-19 disease.

The items are being distributed to traders at market centers, bodaboda groups and bus parks.

In Migori, county commissioner Joseph Rotich warned locals without face mask of arrest starting Monday.

Mr Rotich said the directive was in the line with that issued by the ministry of health in efforts towards eradicating the spread of Coronavirus which has already infected 191 people and killed 7 in the country.

Locals have, however, raised concerns on the high prices charged by retailers selling the marks claiming that they cannot afford the masks.

Currently, locally made masks cost between Sh50 and Sh100 with the recommended ones selling at Sh150 in local chemists in Migori town.

Awendo MP Walter Owino challenged locals not to depend on donations from politicians saying that only those affected by dusk to dawn curfew were in dire need of assistance.

The MP said the coronavirus outbreak had affected the entire economy and those calling on the political class to distribute food donations were doing it in bad faith.

Speaking to Nation after Awendo NG-CDF distributed a consignment of hand sanitisers, face masks and water containers to businesses premises and boda boda operators in his constituency, Mr Owino called on locals to embrace hard work to fend for themselves in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.