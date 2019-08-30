By FAITH NYAMAI

The Kenya National Union of Teachers has suspended its Secretary-General Wilson Sossion.

The union's National Executive Council reached the decision during a meeting in Nairobi on Friday.

Knut chairman Wickliffe Omucheyi said that Mr Sossion had been replaced by Mr Hesbon Otieno.

Mr Omucheyi said: "Knut officials met after we learned that there are fights within our union."

The official said that the union had had a frosty relationship with the Teachers Service Commission.

...more to follow