No more international guests at home: Obama family

Tuesday March 17 2020

Obama family

Former US President Barack Obama inaugurates Sauti Kuu youth centre in Kogelo, Siaya on July 16, 2018. With him are his grandmother Mama Sarah (second left) and his sister, Dr Auma (left). PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By DICKENS WASONGA
The family of Mama Sarah Obama has announced that it will no longer receive international guests until further notice in the wake of coronavirus.

According to their spokesman Sayid Obama, the ban on visits to the home was imposed a week ago.

The family of former US President Barack Obama has been receiving visitors from across the globe at their K'Ogelo home for the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, most schools in Siaya began sending students home Tuesday.

Nyamira Girls' and Ramba Boys' are some of the school that closed Tuesday. Chianda High Scholl will be closed Wednesday.