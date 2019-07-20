By SAM KIPLAGAT

The mother of former assistant minister and Nakuru politician Koigi wa Wamwere has filed a case at the Supreme Court after her compensation claim for the torture she suffered during the Nyayo era was dismissed.

Ms Monicah Wangu Wamwere filed the case after both the High Court and Court of Appeal dismissed an earlier one on the basis that she failed to explain why she filed it late and there was nothing to back her claim. The 89-year-old wanted to be paid Sh50 million as damages.

“By this judgment, I have opined that whereas limitation of time may not be strictly applied, parties coming to court 10 years after the opening up of the floodgates of justice must explain themselves,” said the High Court.

And last month, appellate judges said: “We have no difficulty agreeing with the learned judge that the delay was inordinate and cannot be cured.”

Mrs Wangu had said the delay was because she did not have faith in the Judiciary under the old Constitution and especially during the Moi regime.