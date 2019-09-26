By ANITA CHEPKOECH

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has lost 30 street poles worth Sh2.5 million in the last three months due to vandalism by an organised crime syndicate in Nairobi County.

The agency’s Director General Silas Kinoti has said that while the government is investing over Sh300 billion each year in the provision of road infrastructure, the culture of vandalism threatens the enjoyment of facilities such as street-lights, guard-rails and road signs in most urban road networks.

Some of the most affected areas include Thika Superhighway, Outer Ring, Ngong and Lang’ata roads.

“We wish to condemn this unscrupulous and barbaric behaviour which not only endangers the lives of road users but also renders the maintenance of roads expensive,” said Mr Kinoti in a statement.

These vandals are said to bring down these vital components of road infrastructure at night to feed the ready market for scrap metal.

REWARD FOR INFORMATION

The authority is offering an award of Sh100, 000 to anyone who can provide reliable information leading to the arrest of these culprits and their partners in the illegal trade.

“Vandalism of road infrastructure is an economic sabotage and should not be allowed to wipe out the gains already made,” said the director general. “We appeal to members of public to name shame and expose those involved and arrest this type of selfishness.”

Cases of road vandalism are often reported in various towns in the country in either apparent theft or during protests.

Some of the towns include Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Voi, Homa Bay and Migori.

Infrastructure Permanent Secretary John Mosonik estimates that the damages cost the sector over Sh130 million thereby posing a new challenge in the maintenance of the new road infrastructure in Kenya.

COSTLY DESTRUCTION

The destruction on Thika Superhighway for instance delayed its completion by almost a year from its initial completion date of December 2011 as contractors had to repeat several portions where vandals had stolen fittings with the then President Mwai Kibaki calling for tougher security measures to combat the practice.