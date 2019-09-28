By EUNICE MURATHE

By FADHILI FREDRICK

The Kwale County government is on the spot for spending millions of shillings on a controversial scholarship scheme that has turned out to be a potential scam.

From the selection of beneficiaries to the quality of education provided and the amount of money spent, the scheme seems to be a spectacular flop, even as county officials continue to defend it.

In 2014, Governor Salim Mvurya’s administration proposed a student airlift plan to India, ostensibly to train local youth to provide skills that were lacking in the county’s public service.

The programme that cost Sh53 million had 68 beneficiaries, but there was a rider: the students were to study law, medicine, engineering or information and communications technology.

The all-expenses paid scholarships included a monthly stipend of 6,500 rupees (Sh9,500).

NEPOTISM

The airlift, similar to the Tom Mboya one in the 1960s, was the brainchild of the county assembly after a benchmarking tour in India.

“We did a needs analysis for the county and found out that we required lawyers, medical doctors, engineers and ICT specialists. The fees would be paid only for students who would take these courses,” said Education executive Mangale Chiforomodo.

Five years later, most of the beneficiaries are back home, but the Saturday Nation could not find any lawyers, doctors, engineers or ICT specialists among them.

One recipient, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a majority of them studied other “simpler” courses, partly because they were not qualified for the recommended subjects.

Members of the county assembly were asked to propose names of potential beneficiaries and it is alleged that they enrolled their relatives for the programme.

"We had decided to look for students in local universities who were taking courses similar to those we were targeting, but this did not happen because the ward representatives took their relatives at the expense of qualified students,” nominated MCA Suleiman Nzala told the Saturday Nation.

POOR LOGISTICS

At its inception, there was a tussle between the assembly and the executive, with each wanting to take the credit.

Mr Nzala said there was no mechanism for following up on the progress of students, adding that it was used by some individuals to siphon money from the county coffers.

“This is the reason the programme was done once and there are no plans to have it continued, because the executive did not endorse it,” he said, adding that even after the assembly asked for the report on the actual budget of the airlift, it is yet to be tabled.

So why did a majority of students change their courses? “The first thing that knocked us out was that we reported to the universities late and Indian universities admit students in September,” another beneficiary said.

“Admissions to courses such as medicine and nursing were already closed. We were to wait for a year, which was not that easy. So we decided to pursue the courses that were available.”

TRANSPARENCY

He said most of the students studied business administration, commerce and business computer applications. “A very small number did engineering and law. Those are still in India," he said.

Contacted for comment, Mr Chiforomodo said 10 students were studying law and six engineering, while four took medical courses.

“I can give you the names of two students from Puma and Vanga wards doing those courses,” he said by phone.

Out of the 68 students, he said, 54 returned in 2018 while the rest are expected back next year.

Mr Chiforomodo refused to reveal the cost of the programme, but when reminded that they had indicated Sh53 million in 2014, he curtly said: “Go with that figure.”

The Saturday Nation caught up with another beneficiary, Mr Rama Ndurya, who studied business administration. He lifted the veil on the scheme.

SKETCHY RESULT

Mr Ndurya, who scored a C- in the 2010 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, received a full scholarship to study at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

He says he earned a First Class honours degree and returned to Kenya last year full of expectations.

While still in India, he also studied a diploma course in banking and finance.

“I was to come back in 2017 but came back in 2018 because I had failed in one unit and had to retake it. Eventually, I got a First Class honours degree in business administration, “he said.

But he could not explain how he was awarded a First Class honours degree when he had failed a course unit.

JOB SEARCH

Back in Kenya, he began hunting for a job but did not find one, so he opened a butchery and an eatery.

“I have sent application letters to various banks since 2018 but I am yet to receive a response,” he said. “I got a temporary job as a Huduma Namba clerk and used the money as capital for my business.”

Mr Yusuf Lalo, who had scored a B-plain in KCSE at a secondary school in Lunga Lunga, also studied business administration and came back in December 2017.

“In India, I managed to get a first division, which is equivalent to a first-class in Kenya,” he said.