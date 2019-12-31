By ERIC MATARA

A week after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) cleared candidates for election, chief executive Mercy Wambua has warned them against "dirty" campaigns.

In an interview with the Nation on Tuesday, Ms Wambua warned the contestants of disqualification should they disregard regulations.

“I hope candidates have acquainted themselves with the provisions of the LSK Act. Dirty and violent campaigns will lead to automatic disqualification," she said.

THE CANDIDATES

Among those the LSK elections committee cleared on December 21 are Vice President Harriette Chiggai, Nairobi branch chairperson Charles Kanjama, Mr Nelson Andayi Havi and LSK council member Maria Mbeneka.

They are the candidates who want to succeed President Allen Gichuhi come the February 27 vote.

Current council members Carolyne Kamende Daudi and Eric Wafula Nyongesa will vie for the vice president seat.

Lawyers will also elect two general members representatives, a Coast representative, four upcountry representatives, three Nairobi representatives and two disciplinary committee members.

Ms Wambua said a committee led by senior counsel Nzamba Kitonga is spearheading the exercise, which will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“The committee was constituted on December 11 to liaise with the IEBC and provide any necessary support ahead of the exercise. The campaigns will end at least 24 hours to the election date,” she said.

PLEDGES

Several candidates have kicked off their campaigns for positions they will hold from 202-2022.

Last week, Mr Kanjama and Ms Mbeneka campaigned in Meru on the promises of making the society more vibrant and modern, inclusivity and speeding up devolution of services.

Ms Mbeneka said she will ensure LSK embraces technology and speeds up delivery of practising certificates.

She also vowed to start a programme to match students with pupil masters while they are still at the Kenya School of Law.

Mr Kanjama said he is fighting for a strong and more united LSK, independent from State capture.

He noted that the best leader is one with no political leanings as this affects objectivity