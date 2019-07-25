By BENSON MATHEKA

More by this Author

A Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Council member Boniface Apamo Akusala was on Thursday charged with assaulting his wife Faith Leah Kweya and causing her actual bodily harm.

Mr Akusala, who represents Nairobi at the LSK Council, appeared before Kibera Senior Resident Magistrate Renee Kitagwa and denied the charges.

According to the charge sheet, the prosecution claim that the advocate committed the offence on June 16 at Oasis estate in South C, Nairobi.

“On June 16 at Oasis estate, Lang'ata Sub-County in Nairobi, you unlawfully assaulted Faith Leah Kweya thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm,” the charge sheet stated.

Mr Akusala successfully applied for bond and was ordered to deposit Sh100,000 or a cash bail of Sh30,000.