By ERIC MATARA

The Law Society of Kenya has offered to lead the dialogue to resolve the standoff between the National Assembly and Senate over the Division of Revenue Bill.

Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua on Thursday told the Nation that they are ready to help the parties reach an out of court settlement as was advised by Chief Justice David Maraga.

"In line with the LSK mandate to protect and assist the public in all matters touching, ancillary or incidental to the law and its further mandate to assist the Government and the court in all matters affecting legislation, the administration of justice, and practice of the law in Kenya, the LSK Council considers it important and offers to lead the dialogue," the LSK statement reads.

Ms Wambua said the institution has convened a meeting on July 29 involving the Attorney General, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, National Treasury Cabinet secretary, Controller of Budget, Commission on Revenue Allocation as well as other parties to settle the matter.

When the matter came up in court on Tuesday, Chief Justice Maraga advised governors to seek mediation with the Senate and National Assembly to unlock the stalemate over revenue allocation to counties.

"The purpose of this letter is to invite you and or your representative(s) to a roundtable meeting at Intercontinental Hotel on Monday at 9:00am," the letter, which was copied to the parties and President Uhuru Kenyatta, reads.