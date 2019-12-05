By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will offer free services to a girl who said she was locked up by police in Migori County, when she went to report alleged defilement by her father.

The 12 year-old accused her father, a police officer who operates a pub in Nyabohanse town, of sexually abusing her at his home on November 1, after luring her into his bedroom.

The girl, who lives elsewhere with her grandmother, had gone to collect a school fees balance of Sh 13,800 when the incident allegedly took place.

It is alleged that she was locked up in a cell at Isebania Police Station as officers attempted to conceal evidence and protect their colleague.

The girl said she remained in police custody for six days, sharing the cell with six adults.

LAWYER

Advertisement

LSK's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mercy Wambua, said they were working with relevant agencies on the assignment of a lawyer to the case.

“LSK strongly condemns this unfortunate incident. We urge investigative agencies to speedily unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and have the culprit be brought to book," Ms Wambua said in an interview with the Nation on Thursday. "It is unfortunate that such the incident happened in this era."

The society said it was also liaising with the girl's grandmother in the pursuit of justice.

Ms Wambua asked Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to intervene so that the suspect, whom police said went into hiding, is arrested.

”We also call for decisive action against those found culpable. We cannot allow entities supposed to protect minors to be involved in infringing their rights. We expect to have the father arrested soon so that justice is served."

MANHUNT

Meanwhile, Kuria West police boss Benard Muriuki said officers were making headway in the search for the suspect, following an alert on this whereabouts.

Officers of the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) camped in Isebania on Wednesday, visiting the minor and her grandmother at a guardian’s home, where they sought refuge over fears for their security.

Detectives investigating the case have begun reviewing the matter with a view to having the officer face the law.