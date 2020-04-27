Covid-19: LSK to cushion struggling lawyers

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

The Law Society of Kenya is planning to cushion its “needy members” against the effects of coronavirus as courts remain shut following a directive by Chief Justice David Maraga.

LSK president Nelson Havi said the lawyers’ body had put up a kitty to help cushion members affected by the negative economic impact of the pandemic.

“The most immediate concern for us is to get food and rents for those affected. We are raising money and will be able to pay rent for those desperate and have been kicked out of their rental houses,” Mr Havi said.

He said LSK had already identified the needy members, noting that they are in “their thousands.”

“As we speak right now, there are law firms which have sent their associates on unpaid compulsory leave and we must move faster to help them. In the long term we will exempt them from paying for CPDs (Continuous Professional Development Units),” he said.

LSK vice-president Carolyne Kamende said the members had not escaped the negative economic impact of the disease, hence “the need to help those in need”.

“I have received numerous requests directly and indirectly from our members seeking assistance in one way or another; just to meet their basic needs. We need to bravely look out for each other. We need to be our brother's and sister's keeper,” she said.