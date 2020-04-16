LSK to file lawsuit over attack on disabled woman

By TITUS OMINDE

More by this Author

On Thursday, April 9, Ms Lydia Chepkoech Kigen, 50, woke up in high spirits.

A seller of busaa, a traditional alcoholic drink made by fermenting sorghum and millet, the physically challenged mother of two was looking forward to making some money.

At around 9am, Ms Kigen, who lives in Skyline village in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County, heard a firm knock on her door.

Imagining that her clients had started streaming in, the single mother went to open the door only to be met by the chief, Mr Kipkurui Sang, accompanied by more than 20 Administration Police officers.

“They were armed as if they were looking for a dangerous criminal,” she told the Nation on Wednesday.

As she froze, petrified, Chief Sang went straight for the 10-litre container of busaa. Visibly enraged, the chief bundled her out together with the busaa, as he ordered one of the officers to pour it on her.

Advertisement

NOTORIOUS CHIEF

The policeman smashed open the container and showered the poor woman with its contents, as her children and neighbours watched.

Ms Kigen told the Nation that the officers attacked her with kicks and blows.

The woman's plight shot to the limelight last week after a video went viral on social media. “I had prepared the brew to sell in order to get some money to pay casual labourers who had ploughed my farm,” she said.

She was treated at Kamwosor Health Centre. “I did not start selling busaa out of choice. I am poor; I need income. I am ready to stop if someone can support me to start an alternative business to feed my children,” she said.

Residents charged that the chief is notorious for beating up people. “Our chief is always brutal. We want action taken against him. This is not the first incident,” said Ms Joan Chebor.

Apparently, Ms Kigen is not alone. In Koilegut village, Ms Viola Chelimo suffered a similar humiliation.

“The chief and his team poured busaa on me during the crackdown, but I have already forgiven them and reformed,” she said.

LEGAL REDRESS

The viral video of Ms Kigen’s humiliation has sparked outrage. Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi said the attack was uncalled for.

Mr Havi said the LSK will file a legal suit against the chief. Eldoret Centre for Human Rights and Mitigation is also seeking justice.

“We are perturbed by this incident. We have already engaged a lawyer who is going to help the victim get redress,” Director Nick Omito said after visiting the woman in her home.

County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa said they are investigating the incident.

He dismissed Ms Kigen’s claims that she is poor. He said she has more than 40 acres of land and is also receiving a monthly stipend of Sh2,000, meant to support people living with disability.