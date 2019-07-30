On Friday, the body will be flown to Bomet for public viewing at Bomet stadium and prayer session at the county headquarters.

A service will be held for the departed leader at Nairobi’s All Saints Cathedral on Thursday.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be buried on Saturday at her matrimonial home in Koru, Kisumu County.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and Petroleum Chief Administrative Secretary John Mosonik are leading the Nairobi funeral committee.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and Petroleum Chief Administrative Secretary John Mosonik are leading the Nairobi funeral committee.

On Saturday, Dr Laboso’s body will be taken to her home in Koru for a funeral service at St Augustine Kandege Secondary School grounds.

After the service, the body will be laid to rest at her matrimonial home.

Elders from the Kipsigis community have backed Dr Laboso’s family decision to bury her at her matrimonial home in Koru.

Led by Mzee Thomas Cherutany, the elders from Bomet County said the family made the right decision about the burial site, bringing to an end speculations and confusion.

Speaking outside the Bomet County Assembly offices the elders said the family reserved the right to make the decision without undue interference from her supporters.

“The decision to lay to rest the body at her matrimonial home is welcome and commendable. As a community, we do not bury a married woman at her parents’ home. It is a taboo,” said Mr Cherutany.