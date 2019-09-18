Outgoing Auditor-General Edward Ouko says in his report, tabled before the team, that the 52 parcels were not valued, since their owners were unknown.

By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

The government risks losing thousands of houses built on 52 parcels of land in different parts of the country because it built them before getting all the relevant documentation.

The revelation emerged Tuesday during a meeting between the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) and the National Housing Corporation (NHC), led by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Saisi over audit queries for the financial year 2013/2014.

UNKNOWN

Documents presented before the committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir indicate that NHC built houses on 48 parcels of land without obtaining title deeds for the land.

Outgoing Auditor-General Edward Ouko says in his report, tabled before the team, that the 52 parcels were not valued, since their owners were unknown.

The committee expressed fear that taxpayers could lose millions of shillings should the legitimate landowners come forward.

Advertisement

“It is dangerous that the government developed houses in 48 places without title deeds. The questions that immediately comes up is how the housing corporation got approvals to proceed with the projects,” Mr Nassir said.

“We need clarification when these houses were built and who was in charge so that we know where to place the blame,” he Nassir added.

FOLLOW UP

The houses likely to be affected include Kibera Highrise, and the units in Lang’ata phases two, three and six, which have been fully developed. Meanwhile, the plots in Mavoko have no titles.

Other houses at risk are in Siaya, Kitui, Homa Bay, Nambale, Sirisia, Ndhiwa, Oyugis, Mole, Kapsabet, Iten and Kipkelion.

Mr Saisi told PIC that the corporation does not have the title deeds for the parcels of land because they were acquired long ago through allocation by the national government and the then local authorities.

“For thee parcels that do not have titles, the corporation has in its possession other forms of documentation, including letters of allotment and partnership development plans (PDP),” Mr Saisi said.