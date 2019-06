MP Stanley Muthama spends night in police custody after he was arrested at JKIA.

By ABIUD OCHIENG

Lamu West member of Parliament Mr Stanley Muiruri Muthama spent the night in police custody after detectives arrested him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Thursday night.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers had trailed the MP before arresting him.

Mr Muthama is accused of engaging in tax fraud and is expected to be arraigned in Eldoret.