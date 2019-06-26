By WALTER MENYA

The setting up of a coal plant in Lamu County now stands in limbo after an environment tribunal cancelled the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license for the controversial project.

The National Environment Tribunal (Net) on Wednesday faulted the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for failing to conduct a proper EIA.

Nema was also faulted for granting the project an EIA licence that "appear to be generic and not specific to the project."

The tribunal said constructors of the coal plant omitted engineering plans and key facts of the project from public participation as well as failure to take consideration of Climate Change Act.