1. Connecting primary schools to the national grid was a welcome move. However, I feel that REA managers and other government agencies did not consider other variables like how the schools were going to pay the power bills. How can this situation be rectified? Humphrey Mutua, Nakuru

Yes, it was a welcome move. The digital literacy programme in primary schools took over four years to plan and implement and therefore it was not rushed. To support this programme, REA has provided electricity supply infrastructure and electrified over 20,000 primary schools. Relevant ministries, including the Energy ministry, are working together to address the challenges that the schools are facing in regard to payment and maintenance of the electricity infrastructure.

2. The Last Mile connectivity has been riddled with a lot of controversy, from fake meters, inflated figures to meet targets of homes connected, delays in connecting customers, just to name but a few. What is your comment about the challenges experienced in phase one?

Susan J. Okinda, Oyugis

The mandate of REA does not include installation of electricity meters. REA installs transformers in public facilities and connects by installation of service cable drops to households that have met all the relevant requirements and are within a 600-metre radius from the installed transformer. Kenya Power then undertakes metering, billing and maintenance of the infrastructure.

3. What is your relationship with Kenya Power? Where do your mandates converge and at what point do they diverge?

Dickson Jabedo, Eldoret

The two organisations have distinct mandates that complement each other. REA’s mandate is to accelerate the pace of rural electrification in order to promote sustainable socioeconomic development. The projects are then inspected and commissioned jointly with Kenya Power who then undertake the metering, billing and management of the infrastructure.

4. My home is approximately 2.5km from Thika Superhighway. I applied for power connection from KPLC in 2008 and every time I check the answer is always the same that we require a transformer for connection. How can REA assist?

Edward Waimiri, Thika Witeithie

The mandate of REA is to enhance rural electrification by connecting public facilities including schools market centres and community water projects such as boreholes and water pumps. If there is a public facility within your vicinity and your premise is within the 600 metres radius, then you stand to benefit after the facility has been identified for electrification.

5. Many government critics have never shied away from dismissing some of the capital-intensive projects being undertaken by the Jubilee administration including the SGR and the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity. Your authority has been part of the implementation of the latter. What are some of the socio-economic benefits of these projects and are they sustainable?

Komen Moris, Eldoret

Over the years, the government through the ministry of Energy has been funding the rural electrification programme. This has benefited communities in the areas of education, health, entrepreneurship, employment, communication, housing and agricultural development.

For schools, electrification has resulted in the uptake of ICT and use of modern learning methods, thereby improving the competitiveness of rural schools in attracting qualified teachers as well as improving their performance.

These schools are now able to undertake longer study hours and also provide boarding facilities for their pupils. Overall, electrification has enhanced the quality of education in rural schools.

6. Recently, a number of Baringo residents came out to express their frustrations after Kenya Power officials from Kabarnet office disconnected electricity to their homes and even went further and cut the transmission poles into pieces using power saws. Their claim is that the connections were illegal. On the other hand, the villagers claim the connections were done by officials from your authority. What is the true position on this matter and what is the way forward?

Komen Moris, Eldoret

To ensure safety of people and property there are processes and procedures that must be followed in the implementation of electrification projects. There are cases of illegal power lines that have been reported in some parts of the country, including Baringo.

A case in point is the line supplying Serei Primary School and community which was implemented by REA. Investigations revealed that a low voltage line was illegally constructed one kilometre away from the transformer hence the decision to remove it.

7. What is the deal with Vihiga County government regarding erecting of high masts/street lights to curb insecurity in market areas such as Mbale, Luanda, Vihiga, Mudete, Shamakhokho and Serem?

Wycliffe Obura, Vihiga County

The authority is collaborating with Vihiga government to jointly fund, plan and implement electrification projects. During this financial year, the county has prioritised masts/street lighting to curb insecurity and improve economic activities. The county has submitted to REA the areas that they would like the projects implemented. Designs are ongoing to determine the total cost and sites for implementation.

8. There are frequent power interruptions in rural areas. What is REA and other agencies doing to respond to this challenge?

Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi

As earlier mentioned, the mandate of REA is to accelerate the pace of rural development by construction of distribution lines in rural areas. Once completed they are handed over to Kenya Power for metering, billing and management. The Energy ministry through its agencies have been undertaking various power projects to ensure availability of sustainable and stable power.

9. An announcement was made in November that REA was in negotiations with KenGen for the latter to manage the 54.6 megawatts Garissa solar power plant. What is the latest on this? Why couldn’t REA manage the project itself?

Abdisalat Hassan, Garissa

The 54.6MW Garissa Solar Power Plant was completed on November 7, 2018, and is awaiting official commissioning. It is now feeding electricity to the national grid. Currently negotiations are underway to determine the best way possible to manage the power station.