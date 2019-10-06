By WALTER MENYA

The fallout over the nomination of 24 advocates to be conferred the rank of Senior Counsel has now gone to court after two law students called for the suspension of the recommendation.

Hillary Mokaya and Nick Kyunuve, through Nyamu & Nyamu Advocates, have asked the court to declare as “null and void” the decision of the Committee on Senior Counsel to nominate the 24 advocates as senior counsel.

The petitioners are also asking the court to stop the committee from presenting the list to the President as well as to prevent the Chief Justice from processing the signing of the Roll of Senior Counsel by the said 24 members.

They also want the court to order a reconstitution of the committee “for purposes of commencing, afresh, the exercise of selecting members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for conferment of Senior Counsel”.

The matter had been set for mention on October 2 but the judge was not available and a new mention date has been set for October 8, according to lawyer Wilfred Nyamu.

Members of the Committee on Senior Counsel were Justice Mohamed Ibrahim representing the Supreme Court, Justice Martha Koome for the Court of Appeal, Justice Jacqueline Kamau representing the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association, three representatives of Senior Counsel namely Omesh Kapila, Patricia Kameri-Mbote and Lucy Kambuni, three representatives of the LSK namely Lillian Renee-Omondi, Nicholus Bichanga and President of LSK Allen Gichuhi and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki.

CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION

The petitioners argue that the reliefs sought are warranted because the Committee on Senior Counsel was not properly constituted and was in violation of the Constitution, the Advocates Act and the rules.

They allege that Supreme Court judge, Justice Ibrahim and Court of Appeal judge, Justice Koome “sat in the deliberations involving applicants who acted and represented them in the vetting of judges and magistrates during the vetting of judges’ exercise”, therefore giving rise to a potential conflict of interest.

“In a further conflict of interest and without recusing themselves or disclosing the conflict of interest the Justice Ibrahim and Justice Koome sat on the applications of one Sharadkumar Rao, Roseline Odede and Justus Munyithya who were members of the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board.”

The recommendations of the Committee on Senior Counsel have caused a fallout among lawyers with many questioning the selection process.

CLAIMS OF BIAS

There have been claims of bias by committee members against certain applicants. For instance, the decision by the committee to lock out three lawyers who served in the defunct Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board has been raised. The three are Mr Rao, Ms Odede and Mr Munyithya. Former LSK President Eric Mutua who had taken a strong position on the vetting of the judges was also left out.

Besides the court matter, two other unsuccessful applicants, chairperson of LSK Nairobi branch Charles Kanjama and city lawyer Donald Kipkorir have also formally registered their complaints. In his letter, Mr Kipkorir too wants the committee to withhold transmission of the 24 names to President Uhuru Kenyatta until his concerns over the process are addressed.

“Kindly let me have your response to the criteria used to nominate the 24 and to reject my application. Further, let me know if the nominations complied with the constitutional structures on gender and regional balance,” Mr Kipkorir’s September 23 letter states.

A meeting of the Committee on Senior Counsel, which the Attorney General had requested “to deliberate” on the concerns from lawyers has not been called. The meeting had been expected to take place this past week.

PECULIAR REQUEST

Meanwhile, the Sunday Nation has obtained minutes of a meeting of Senior Counsel Bar held on September 9.

The minutes suggest that members of the exclusive lawyers club wanted to access the committee’s report in advance “with a view to the Senior Counsel assisting it regarding the chosen names”, a curious request, which suggests they wanted to vet the nominees.