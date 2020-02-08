By COLLINS OMULO

The Senate and counties have rescheduled their sittings in light of traditions of mourning former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi ahead of his burial on Wednesday.

The sittings were to resume on Tuesday, following a month's recess, but that is the day when the public will attend a service to honour Moi at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The service, on a day declared a public holiday, will follow three days of the public viewing of the body at Parliament buildings.

The inter-denominational service will be led by the African Inland Church (AIC) ahead of the burial at Moi's Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

SPECIAL SITTING

The Senate has called a special sitting on Monday to deliberate on whether it will resume normal sittings as had earlier been planned.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said the sitting will consider two motions, including one on altering the Senate's calendar, considering the February 4 presidential proclamation following Moi's death.

“Pursuant to standing order 30 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate majority leader with the support of requisite number of senators, I have appointed February 10] as a day for a special sitting of the Senate," Mr Lusaka said in a February 7 Gazette notice.

“The sitting shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, at 2.30pm."

NAIROBI ASSEMBLY

The Nairobi County assembly, whose sittings were to resume on Tuesday, has also adjourned its plenary sessions to February 18 to allow mourning.

However, the assembly will hold a special sitting on Monday before adjourning to the other week, when the fourth session of the assembly will begin.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi, in a February 7 Gazette notice, said the changes were made in Moi's honour.

The special sitting will take place at the assembly's chambers at the City Hall building from 2.30pm.

The assembly has been on recess since December 11, 2019.

OTHER ASSEMBLIES

The Nyandarua County Assembly has also pushed its sittings to February 13 at 2.30pm, a day after Moi's burial.

Speaker James Wahome Ndegwa said the fourth session of the second assembly, which was to take place on Tuesday, had been revoked.

Kericho and Marsabit's speakers, Dominic Rono and Mathew Loltome respectively, made similar announcements.