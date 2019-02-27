By SAM KIPLAGAT

Supreme Court Judge Mohammed Ibrahim has written to lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi demanding an apology for publishing defamatory words against him over the Wajir gubernatorial election petition.

Justice Ibrahim, through his lawyer Wambua Kilonzo, has given Senior Counsel Ahmednassir seven days to retract the words published on his Twitter account and offer an apology, failure to which he will move to court.

TEXT MESSAGES

The judge said a day before the top court delivered its judgment on the election petition, Mr Ahmednassir wrote to him a message on WhatsApp alleging that there were rumours that the Supreme Court judges were receiving money in sacks and bags.

The message went on to claim that Justice Ibrahim was the only judge in the top court, who has not been mentioned even for once, for taking money but his accusation was that he was not firm and strong.

The also urge the judge to retrace his footsteps and not to follow the majority of the bench “blindly”.

Justice Ibrahim added that, a few hours after the court delivered the judgment, Mr Ahmednassir made malicious and reckless tweets accusing the court of being compromised. He further threatened to write a letter to Chief Justice David Maraga the following Monday, disclosing how judges “were bribed and how much each” was given.

“The said publications were libellous, malicious, oppressive and spiteful and were calculated to, and did discredit our client’s good way and reputation, injured, disparaged and lowered his esteem and regard among right thinking members of the local and international society,” reads part of the four-page letter.

PETITION

Mr Ahmednassir has since indicated that he will be filing a petition to the Judicial Service Commission and Justice Maraga referred the case to JSC after he was sent a letter by the lawyer.

In a majority of four against two, the Supreme Court allowed an appeal by Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud saying the issue of degree was a pre-election matter and should have been handled before the relevant forums.

The judges added that the petitioner, former Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, was aware of the issue but kept quiet until he lost the election.