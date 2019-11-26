By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A director of alcohol manufacturer Africa Spirits Limited (ASL) has been charged alongside tycoon Humphrey Kariuki in the Sh41 billion tax evasion dispute.

Geoffrey Mbobua, who is also an advocate of the High Court, has denied 18 counts of failing to pay tax, fraud in relation to tax, aiding the commission of tax offences, being in possession of counterfeit excise stamps and excisable goods.

Mr Mbobua was charged before chief magistrates Francis Andayi and Martha Mutuku.

He is accused of aiding two companies linked to the billionaire businessman, ASL and Wow Beverages, to concealing 122,610 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks affixed with counterfeit excise stamps with intention to avoid payment of requisite tax.

Defence lawyers Wilfred Nderitu and Gladys Mwangi told magistrates that Mr Mbobua had filed an application in the High Court challenging his prosecution.

He was ordered to deposit his passport in court.

