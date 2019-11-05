The judge said it is just a matter of days before the courts run out of stationery and car fuel.

A judge, who asked not to be named said if nothing happens by December, the gains made by Judiciary would be reversed.

The CJ accused the National Treasury of unfairly targeting courts in its austerity measures as budgets for Parliament and the Executive keep growing.

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A cross-section of Kenyans came to the defence of Chief Justice David Maraga and the Judiciary, saying budget cuts would end up hurting courts.

A judge, who asked not to be named said if nothing happens by December, the gains made by Judiciary would be reversed.

The judge said it is just a matter of days before the courts run out of stationery and car fuel.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said he stands with the CJ and the Judiciary on the issues raised.

The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, however, said the Judiciary “has teeth and it should bite”.

“You (Maraga) gave your tormentors an inch and they want a mile. Lead,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

City lawyer Donald B Kipkorir said in a Twitter post: "Your Lordship the Chief Justice, we are in your corner. We rather lose the Country than lose the independence of the Judiciary. The Independence of the Judiciary is our last frontier of protection if a Devil ascends to Power in Kenya. Stand up your ground."

Mr Nelson Havi, a lawyer, said the CJ was wrong “when he went to bed with the Executive”.

“Mr Maraga … will be forced to resign and State apologist judges will take over his slot and that of his deputy. The fixing is almost complete,” Mr Havi said.