Leaders mourn Governor Joyce Laboso

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has died at the Nairobi Hospital aged 58. Laboso had sought treatment in the United Kingdom and India since May 29 before returning home on July 14. Several leaders mourned the governor.

PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA: "I have received the sad news of the passing away of Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso with utter disbelief. Dr Laboso was an icon of women leadership in our country. May God grant the family, residents of Bomet & all Kenyans the fortitude to bear the big loss".

DP WILLIAM RUTO: DrJoyce Laboso exemplified the strength of a woman: gentle yet firm, intense, hardworking, resilient and pragmatic. She was an iconic leader, who focused and delivered on her constituents' interests.

As an MP and, then, Bomet Governor, Laboso carved a path of women's advancement and was at the forefront of championing peace and harmonious relationships among all communities. During her stint as Deputy Speaker, she moderated parliamentary debate with impartiality and shrewdness.

We have lost a steadfast, forthright and discerning leader. Condolences to family, friends and people of Bomet County. Rest In Peace.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPEAKER JUSTIN MUTURI: It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Bomet Governor H.E. (Dr.) Joyce Laboso at the Nairobi Hospital after battling cancer for some time. It is a sad moment for this country.

Dr. Laboso, whom I served very closely with, and who offered me great support during my first term as the Speaker of the National Assembly, has been a huge inspiration to women in leadership; a real trailblazer who stood tall and soldiered on to make history as the first woman governor of Bomet County, having achieved another first when she got elected the first woman deputy Speaker of the National Assembly in the 11th Parliament.

SENATE SPEAKER KENNETH LUSAKA: Deeply saddened by the news of Governor Dr Joyce Laboso's passing. Joyce shattered glass ceilings by being the first female Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and thereafter one of the three female governors. Her rich legacy speaks to her determination, intellect and drive.

My heartfelt sympathies and condolences to her family, friends and the people of Bomet. I pray that God shall grant the grace and strength to bear this big loss.

RAILA ODINGA: I have had the opportunity to work with H.E Joyce Laboso for a considerable period of time.

I can testify that she was a dedicated public servant who had passion for serving her people. When I recently visited her in hospital in London, I got the impression that she was on the path to recovery. She radiated strength and hope and as upbeat about returning home to continue serving her people and helping with strengthening Devolution. Her death is a blow to our country and to our efforts to strengthen Devolution.

My prayers are with her family and the people of the County of Bomet at this moment of grief.

WIPER LEADER KALONZO MUSYOKA:

It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I have learned of the passing on of Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso. Dr. Laboso will be remembered as one of the greatest trailblazers of women's empowerment in Kenya, having served as Deputy Speaker of the Kenya National Assembly, before being elected as one of the only three female County Governors during the 2017 General Election.

Despite her exalted positions at both the National Assembly and in the County Government of Bomet, Joyce was a humble and hardworking servant of the people.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the people of Bomet. May she rest in eternal peace.

NAKURU GOVERNOR LEE KINYANJUI: It is with a heavy heart that we have received news of the demise of Bomet Governor H.E Joyce Laboso.

Governor Laboso was an amiable and friendly person, who took great interest in the welfare of her people and Kenya in general. She exemplified the true spirit of patriotism. She will be remembered for her commitment and diligence to public service. She remained true to her calling even when ailing.

Our condolences to her family, the people of Bomet County and the country. May God Rest her soul in eternal peace.

MACHAKOS GOVERNOR ALFRED MUTUA: So sad to learn about the death of my friend, Hon. Dr. Joyce Laboso, Governor of Bomet County.

Dr.Laboso was a trailblazer in leadership having served as an MP, first female Deputy Speaker and later as a Governor.

My sincere condolences, from my family and the people of Machakos County to her family and friends and the people of Bomet.

May her soul, and those of many other Kenyans who have died of cancer rest in eternal peace.

TURKANA GOVERNOR JOSPHAT NANOK: It is with sadness that I have received the news of the death of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso whom I have known and worked closely with since our time as MPs in the 10th Parliament.

I visited her in her ward on Friday night and prayed together with the family and other leaders for her recovery.

May the Lord bless her family to remain strong during this period of celebrating her life. My condolences and that of my family and the people and County Government of Turkana County, to the people and County Government of Bomet.

ENERGY CS CHARLES KETER: I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Dr Joyce Laboso, Governor Bomet County and the people of Bomet. The late Joyce was a colleague in Parliament, a fellow leader, a friend and a good neighbour of Kericho. #RIPJoyceLaboso.

KITUI GOVERNOR CHARITY NGILU: It is with sadness and disbelief that I have learnt of the passing on of our dear friend Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso. I send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Bomet County. May her soul rest in peace.

BARINGO SENATOR GIDEON MOI: It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the death of Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso. Being among the first crop of female Governors elected in 2017, she gave hope to the girl child that it was possible to fight for and occupy such political offices which in the first dispensation of devolution was only occupied by men.

Her loss thus is a blow not only to her family but also to women leadership in the country.