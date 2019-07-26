Leaders mourn Kibra MP Ken Okoth

By JOEL ODIDI

Several political leaders including Raila Odinga, Anyang Nyongo, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Justin Muturi have sent condolences following death of Kibra MP Ken Okoth on Friday.

Raila Odinga: I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our MP Hon. Ken battled Cancer with unique bravery while serving his voters to the last minutes of his life. May God grant peace and strength to his family and may he Rest In Peace.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka: "It is with deep sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Kibra M.P Hon Ken Okoth.He was a visionary leader and contributed so much to the people of Kibra and the country at large. My prayers to his family, friends, constituents and to the entire country."

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi: "It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Kibra MP, Hon. Ken Okoth, after gallantly fighting the illness that afflicted him.

My heartfelt condolences to Hon Okoth's family, constituents and friends. Ken was a visionary, indefatigable and exceptional legislator whose commitment to House and constituency duties is unmatched.

During his almost seven-year tenure as the MP for Kibra constituency, Hon. Ken, spared no efforts in executing his transformational agenda. He leaves behind a rich legacy of a great leader and a very progressive lawmaker.

It is unfortunate that his demise comes at a time when we all looked forward to his recovery and comeback to the National Assembly after his return to the country recently. While we at the Assembly have lost a valuable comrade, Kenya has lost a great patriot. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi: "Death, in its cruelty, has claimed one of the most visionary, exemplary, outgoing and fundamentally a humble leader. InKen Okoth, Kibra Constituency found a man whose determination to transform their lives stopped at nothing but the apogee. Fare thee wellKen Okoth.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o: Hon. Ken Okoth battle with cancer has been a real encouragement to people living with cancer. Comrade Ken will be greatly missed by his Kibra Constituents, the ODM party family and the country at large. My condolences !

Governor Nyongo said Mr Okoth will be remembered for his fore-sightedness in development especially in matters education.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen: "Go well my brother Hon. Ken Okoth. You exemplified greatness. You radiated love. You were brilliant. You served your people well. You bore the burden of that monster with grace and strength. You will forever remain an inspiration to many. Fare thee well Mhesh!

Dr. Miguna Miguna: "Praying for you, Ken Okoth, RATEGO. Stay strong. Your legacy will live forever."

Dr Boni Khalwale: "So sad to accept that the Hon Ken Okoth has finally died after a brave fight with colorectal carcinoma. In seven short years he has left an indelible mark on School infrastructure in Kibra. RIP honourable, u were a good man."