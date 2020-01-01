Leaders voice hopes and fears for a New Year

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

As the country welcomes the new year, political activities are expected to intensify as the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report takes shape.

Even though President Kenyatta seeks to ensure his Big Four Agenda projects are achieved to cement his legacy, the BBI report is equally close to his heart as he endeavours to unite the country.

Kenyans get into the new year with an array of expectations, and of concern are activities that would determine the country’s political climate.

These include a possible plebiscite on the BBI recommendations, main political party elections, war on corruption and the perennial alliances ahead of the 2022 General Election.

REAL SOLUTIONS

Already, Jubilee, ODM, Ford Kenya and Kanu parties say they are gearing up for reforms to strengthen their structures with Jubilee, ODM and Ford Kenya planning elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies want President Kenyatta to explain his political relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“I expect that in 2020, the President will tone down and drop his 'nifanye nini jamani' (what should I do?) attitude and engage all Kenyans in crafting the way forward on BBI and other issues. I expect the President to come out clearly on his political relationship with Raila and if he is planning a merger or alliance with ODM,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said.

BIG 4 AGENDA

The Jubilee election, he said, will herald a new beginning for the party. “Most of us in Jubilee can also craft our political path… because in 2019 the PL (party leader) was not keen on Jubilee matters and rumours were that he wanted the party killed.”

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju insists the party’s constitution advocates for zero tolerance to corruption and only leaders of good repute shall contest in the party elections.

“I said corrupt people will not be allowed to run for any elective post in the party. That is as per the party constitution and code of ethics. Why do some people have a problem with that part of the constitution and why do they believe that any reference to corruption targets them as individuals?” Mr Tuju posed.

His deputy, Caleb Kositany, hopes the BBI shall be finalised by the end of March.

“Party elections will be held in a free and transparent way and the wishes of our members should be respected,” he added.

WHOLESOME GROWTH

But Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri said: “I expect that the people who will get into office as Jubilee Party officials will be 100 per cent aligned to Uhuru Kenyatta’s policies on fighting corruption, uniting the country and economically empowering Kenyans. Period.

Anyone who is not aligned to this — whoever they are — will have a bad year as far as the Jubilee Party is concerned. And this is something we can be certain of.”

He added: “Politically, I expect Jubilee will get more disciplined mainly because the President will be more politically involved, as he has promised to do. I also expect a reorganisation of political formations at national level based on ideology.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said her desire was that “we will move away from politics that polarise the country and degenerate our moral fabric, and we will refocus our energies in accelerated economic development that trickles down to mwananchi and produces a shared prosperity.”

On Jubilee elections, she said she’s looking forward to the revamping of the party so that it can be ready to take advantage of the changes that will be brought by the BBI proposals.

YEAR OF REFORMS

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat said they will revamp the independent party in 2020 in readiness for 2022 polls.

He said the party expects BBI to bring changes to the structure of government, reforming of IEBC and more funds for devolution.

“We hope the fight against corruption shall continue and security will be bolstered,” Mr Salat added.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi sounded the alarm bells, saying leaders should only focus on issues that touch wananchi’s life and not their selfish interests.

Mr Mudavadi cautioned against any move to restructure the Executive to address the “appetite for certain individuals for positions”.

In his message of goodwill in the New Year on Tuesday, the former Deputy Prime Minister said 2020 should be the year of ‘Mwananchi’s Charter’.

“There can be no useful discussion that does not conclude with the question: ‘And at the end of this, where is the citizen?’”

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said they expect 2020 to be the year of reforms.

“We will be pushing robustly for strengthening of political parties, the Office of the Registrar and reforming the IEBC. We must also boldly resolve the question of gender inclusion in politics,” Mr Sifuna said.

He said the reforms should be undertaken in good time so that they can be fully implemented.

POLL CREDIBILITY

ODM Director of Elections, Mr Junet Mohamed, added: “We expect all serious decisions must be made within this year, whether it’s the BBI or any other decision, so that Kenyans can move forward. We shall also have a meeting in the beginning of the year when party election decisions shall be made and communicated officially to members.”

Wiper vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo Junior opined that in 2020, the country must begin to prepare for the next elections.

“IEBC has pending issues that have been procrastinated for far too long. I hope the political class can realise that without a credible poll, all other reforms are not meaningful,” he said.

BBI, Mr Kilonzo noted, risks losing steam and running into the election cycle.

“The team should present a bill in February. A decision must be made on how to process the bill once it’s out. I hope we can achieve some form of consensus.

Parliament will play a role either at the beginning or at the end. The President and Raila must see it fit to build consensus,” he added.

GRAFT WAR

Ford Kenya Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu said his party’s expectations on BBI remain guarded.

“Not too high and not too low because remember, we’re talking about inclusivity here and yet the origin was not very inclusive. We expect them to complete it urgently so that they don’t keep us talking about BBI when the next election is nearing.”

ODM Director of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi said he is looking forward to a new year marked by intensified fight against corruption.

“I hope to see a first conviction from the ongoing mega corruption cases. I also wish to see a new auditor-general assume office in the first quarter of the year in order to push forward the accountability agenda,” Mr Wandayi said.

ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi opined that 2020 will be an important year in the governance of the country.

“Against all odds from political pretenders, BBI will be fully implemented. It will certainly shape politics as we head towards 2022,” Mr Osotsi said.

Jubilee Senate Deputy Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata said he is confident that the BBI will usher in an all-inclusive form of government.