Mr Mudavadi said the inquest is the way to go as it will help stop a repeat of a similar calamity.

Mr Moses Wetang'ula said a public Inquest will ensure those culpable are prosecuted.

By DERICK LUVEGA

Politicians from Western Kenya have called for a public inquest into the cause of death of the 14 pupils who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School early this week.

Speaking during a requiem mass for the victims at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said police investigations will not ensure justice for the victims.

INQUEST

They said only an inquest before a magistrate or a judge will guarantee justice for the victims and not investigations by the police.

Mr Wetang'ula said: “Police cannot investigate such a calamity. The DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] should order a public inquest to find out whether anyone is responsible for acts of omission. Public Inquest will ensure those culpable are prosecuted because there was an act of negligence."

“The Ministry of Education should listen to the message that is being given here. Some standards must be observed and plans approved before you give the certificate of occupation especially in public places,” said Mr Mudavadi.

TRAGEDY

Dr Khalwale said the tragedy was beyond the police.

“Police told us they will conclude investigations by Friday, which is today. The issue here is complex and will not be completed in two days. What we want here is a public inquest led by a magistrate or a judge,” said Dr Khalwale.

And added: “This will give us an opportunity to say what we know and I will appear before the inquest."