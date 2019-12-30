By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to emulate the values that leaders of former Cabinet minister Charles Rubia's generation stood for.

The President made the call during Mr Rubia's funeral service at Kirigu-ini Primary School in Murang'a County on Monday.

Mr Rubia, famous for his role in the fight for re-introduction of multi-party democracy in the early 1990's, was buried at his Karuigu-ini home near Kenol town.

KEY VALUES

In his address to mourners, President Kenyatta noted values such patriotism, pursuit for justice and social order.

“Rubia loved peace, justice and good social order. If only 10 per cent of us emulated what this man stood for, Kenya would be a different country. He also loved hard work," Mr Kenyatta said.

He added Mr Rubia, Nairobi’s first African Mayor and a former political detainee, spent most of his life fighting for a better country and his countrymen's rights.

UHURU'S APPEAL

The President further called on leaders to preach peace and unity and use their freedom of expression to fight corruption, tribalism and injustice, vices which he noted threaten Kenya's progress.

While noting that Mr Rubia and his comrades in the second liberation fought against oppression, he promised that his administration will continue safeguarding democratic gains including the rights to free speech and expression.

Other leaders at the service described how Mr Rubia sacrificed his comfort to fight for a better Kenya.

Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria said he suffered in the fight for change, and added that the government can now initiate it, unlike during that era.

ICONIC LEADERS

Siaya Senator James Orengo said Murang'a is home to many iconic leaders including Mr Rubia and Mr Kenneth Matiba, another multi-party crusader.

He said Mr Rubia was at the forefront in ensuring restoration of multi-party democracy.

The senator read a tribute by Orange Democratic Movement leader (ODM) Raila Odinga, who said Mr Rubia always succeeded in the daunting tasks he undertook.

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang'ata spoke of his service as Mr Rubia’s lawyer while area Kandara MP Alice Wahome said the late was a fearless man who always spoke the truth.