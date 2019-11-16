alexa Likoni DCI boss arrested over Sh20,000 bribe - Daily Nation
Likoni DCI boss arrested over Sh20,000 bribe

Saturday November 16 2019

Likoni Sub County DCI boss Charles Onyango

Likoni Sub County DCI boss Charles Onyango at a past event. He has been arrested for receiving Sh20,000 bribe. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Likoni Sub-County Directorate of Criminal Investigation officer.

Chief Inspector Charles Onyango was arrested on Saturday evening after he was found receiving a Sh20, 000 bribe in Mtongwe, Likoni.

Mr Onyango was booked under OB number 77 of 16/11/19 at the Central Police Station in Mombasa.

Before being taken to the police station, he was presented at the EACC Mombasa offices on Nkurumah Road where he recorded a statement.

Mr Onyango spent few hours at the anti-graft offices before he was transferred to the police station. 

“The suspect was released on a Sh50,000 cash bail pending further investigations,” reads a police report obtained by the Nation.

The senior officer is set to be arraigned on Monday, according to the report.