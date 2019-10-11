By SIAGO CECE

The process of retrieving the vehicle that slipped off a ferry at the Likoni channel crossing and sunk into the Indian Ocean with a woman and her daughter will end today, the government has said.

The multi-agency team failed suspend the operation Thursday evening because of strong currents underwater.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said Friday morning that the team is hopeful the vehicle will be retrieved today.

He also said ferry services will continue as usual, but will only avoid the spot where retrieval of the vehicle is ongoing.

"We are hopeful that the whole process will come to an end by the end of today," said Mr Oguna.

On Tuesday, the team spotted the vehicle 58 metres deep into the channel, using a KPA remote operated undersea vehicle equipment.

A video footage seen by Nation showed two tyres of the vehicle seen lying upside down, with its windows locked. A review of the tape also shows a human hand seen from one of the car windows.