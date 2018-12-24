Linturi, Kitany fight over Runda home continues

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Drama over Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s palatial residence in Nairobi’s Runda estate continued to unfold on Christmas Day eve before the corridors of justice.

Even though High Court Judge John Oyiego ordered that Ms Marianne Kitany, former deputy President William Ruto’s chief of staff, be accompanied by the Runda Police Station boss and her children into the residence by 5pm Monday to pick her belonging, Mr Linturi denied being married to her.

In filed case documents, the Senator said that he only allowed Ms Kitany into the Mae Ridge County Villas House as a guest and that she has been in a monogamous marriage with a Mr Langat.

“I am and have been in a monogamous marriage with Mercy Kaimenyi Mithika at all material times to these proceedings,” said Mr Linturi.

He told court that Ms Kitany owns several multi-million shilling properties and assets through her children and close relatives as proxy or nominee shareholders in Barono Estates Ltd and Noniko Holdings Ltd, from which she can comfortably get excellent accommodation.

He argued that the case in court as instituted by her is aimed at depriving him of his rights, interests and ownership of various properties which she has never made any contribution towards acquisition or improvement.

Ms Kitany, who has asked the court for exclusive occupation of the disputed residence, told court that the politician threw her out of the house together with her three children and that she lost Sh10 million to goons in the process.

She told court that the two got married customarily in 2006, lived happily and acquired property together. The feud over the house boiled over in October.

The court ordered Mr Linturi out of the residence and to stay away from Ms Kitany. Early this month, Mr Linturi ejected her out of the home using goons dressed like police officers. He told court that she has over 200 properties countrywide and houses in Nairobi’s South B estate hence does not need the residence.